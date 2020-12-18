Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Clouds will break for some sun today as high pressure slowly builds in. Next weather system will bring some wet snow/rain mix by Saturday night into Sunday

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.09″ / Month: 0.90″ / Normal: 2.11″ / Year: 39.79″ / Normal: 40.53″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.9″/ Month: 6.9″/Normal: 13.3″ / Year: 8.0″ / Normal: 22.0″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:44 AM / Sunset 4:51 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 7 Minutes

TODAY:

Clouds and some early flurries. Some PM Clearing

High: 33-36

Wind: Variable 5

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy

Low: 28 Erie…19-25 Inland.

Wind: Light/Variable

