Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Clouds will break for some sun today as high pressure slowly builds in. Next weather system will bring some wet snow/rain mix by Saturday night into Sunday
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Friday
Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.09″ / Month: 0.90″ / Normal: 2.11″ / Year: 39.79″ / Normal: 40.53″
Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.9″/ Month: 6.9″/Normal: 13.3″ / Year: 8.0″ / Normal: 22.0″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:44 AM / Sunset 4:51 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 7 Minutes
TODAY:
Clouds and some early flurries. Some PM Clearing
High: 33-36
Wind: Variable 5
FRIDAY NIGHT:
Partly cloudy
Low: 28 Erie…19-25 Inland.
Wind: Light/Variable
