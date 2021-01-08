Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Tranquil weather will continue today into the weekend, with cool but seasonable temperatures into much of next week. Clouds may be stubborn to dissipate today, but expect at least some clearing.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday
Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 0.95″ / Normal: 0.76″ / Year: 0.95″ / Normal: 0.76″
Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.3″/Normal: 7.3″ / Year: 27.3″ / Normal: 43.5″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset 5:07 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 18 Minutes
TODAY:
Cloudy morning, then some PM breaks
High: 31-35
Wind: NE 5-15
TONIGHT:
Partly cloudy
Low: 27 Erie…17-22 inland/mountains.
Wind: N-NE 5-12