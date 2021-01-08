Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

Tranquil weather will continue today into the weekend, with cool but seasonable temperatures into much of next week. Clouds may be stubborn to dissipate today, but expect at least some clearing.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 0.95″ / Normal: 0.76″ / Year: 0.95″ / Normal: 0.76″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.3″/Normal: 7.3″ / Year: 27.3″ / Normal: 43.5″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset 5:07 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 18 Minutes

TODAY:

Cloudy morning, then some PM breaks

High: 31-35

Wind: NE 5-15

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy

Low: 27 Erie…17-22 inland/mountains.

Wind: N-NE 5-12

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar