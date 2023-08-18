A few leftover showers this morning after yesterday’s cold front moves out of the area. Breezy and much cooler throughout the day. Cloud cover slowly breaks apart in the afternoon as high pressure enters the region. This leads to a sunny and pleasant weekend.
Forecast by Meteorologists Jacob Matthews & Tom Atkins, 4:00 AM Friday
PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.13″ / Normal: 1.88″ / Year: 29.13″/ Normal: 24.89″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:31 AM / Sunset: 8:17 PM / Daylight: 13 hours/46 minutes daylight
FRIDAY:
Chance of early showers. Partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy & Much Cooler
High: 64-70
Wind: NW-W 15-25 G30
FRIDAY NIGHT:
Becoming Starlit….Cool
Low: 58 Erie….Low 50s inland/mountains
Wind: NW 10-20…W 5-10
SATURDAY:
Sunny and not as cool
High: 70-75
Wind: W 5-15
SUNDAY:
Sunny and Warmer
High: 80-85