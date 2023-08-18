A few leftover showers this morning after yesterday’s cold front moves out of the area. Breezy and much cooler throughout the day. Cloud cover slowly breaks apart in the afternoon as high pressure enters the region. This leads to a sunny and pleasant weekend.

Forecast by Meteorologists Jacob Matthews & Tom Atkins, 4:00 AM Friday

PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.13″ / Normal: 1.88″ / Year: 29.13″/ Normal: 24.89″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:31 AM / Sunset: 8:17 PM / Daylight: 13 hours/46 minutes daylight

FRIDAY:

Chance of early showers. Partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy & Much Cooler

High: 64-70

Wind: NW-W 15-25 G30

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Becoming Starlit….Cool

Low: 58 Erie….Low 50s inland/mountains

Wind: NW 10-20…W 5-10

SATURDAY:

Sunny and not as cool

High: 70-75

Wind: W 5-15

SUNDAY:

Sunny and Warmer

High: 80-85