Dry weather persists into Friday with a mix of sunshine and clouds. A weak front will cause more clouds Friday night into Saturday with some light precip. possible. Mainly some light rain or drizzle is possible at that time with some wet flakes possible in the higher elevations. The precip. will be very spotty and more sun will return on Sunday, but it will still be cool.

Forecast by Meteorologists Jacob Matthews & Tom Atkins, 4:00 AM Friday

PRECIP: THURSDAY: Trace / Month: 0.29″ / Normal: 1.15″ / Year: 37.15″/ Normal: 36.21″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace/Normal: 1.7″/Season: 2.3/Normal: 1.8″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:04 AM / Sunset: 5:04 PM / Daylight: 10 hours/0 Minutes

FRIDAY:

Partly Sunny, Breezy, Slight Chance Evening Shower

High: 49-54

Winds: W 10-20 G25

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Thickening Clouds. Chance of drizzle or light rain and maybe a few wet flakes inland and mountains

Low: 40 Erie, 30-35 Inland & Mountains

Wind: NW 10-15…5-10

SATURDAY:

Mostly Cloudy, and chilly, Chance of a little drizzle or light rain or wet flurries inland and mountains.

High: 40-45

Winds: NW 5-10

SUNDAY:

Partly to Mostly Sunny & Cool.

High: 41-46