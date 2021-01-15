Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Approaching frontal system will spread some showers in the region late today. The rain will change to some wet snow tonight.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday
Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.05″/ Month: 1.00″ / Normal: 1.46″ / Year: 1.00″ / Normal: 1.46″
Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.3″/Normal: 14.3″ / Year: 27.3″ / Normal: 50.5″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:46 AM / Sunset 5:15 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 29 Minutes
TODAY:
Breezy with a few showers possible. Steadier showers developing late this afternoon
High: 44-48 Erie….41-45 elsewhere
Wind: SE 10-20 G 30
TONIGHT:
Rain and snow through midnight, then tapering off. Little accumulation most areas, with up to an inch in the snow belts
Low: 26-30
Winds: SW-W 10-15
