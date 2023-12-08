Drier and warmer air is moving into the region for today with a southerly breeze and high pressure. A storm will approach Saturday but other than a few after or late day showers, not much rain is expected during the day. It will be even warmer Saturday, despite increasing cloud cover. Rain and wind Saturday night and Sunday from a low and front moving into the area. Temps will fall back into the 30s by later on Sunday.

Forecast by Meteorologists Jacob Matthews and Tom Atkins, 4:00 AM Friday

PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.02″ / Month: 1.45″ / Normal: 0.93″ / Year: 40.39″/ Normal: 39.74″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: Trace/ Month: 0.4″/Normal: 4.3″/Season: 5.8/Normal: 14.0″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:36 AM / Sunset: 4:49 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/13 Minutes

FRIDAY:

Sun Mixing with Clouds, Breezy & Warmer

High: 49-53

Winds: S 10-20 G25 Lakeshore

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy and very mild

Low: 46 Erie….Low 40s inland/mountains

Winds: S 8-16

SATURDAY:

Sun Followed by Clouds, Breezy & Warm. Rain showers late

High: 54-59

Winds: S 12-25 G30 Lakeshore

SUNDAY:

Windy with Rain and Turning Cooler

High: 48-52 and then Falling through the 40s into the 30s by later in the day

Winds: W-NW 10-20 G30 Lakeshore