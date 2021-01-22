Click here for the Friday Morning forecast

Frontal system will set off some snow showers this morning, with lake effect kicking in on the northwest flow for the rest of the day into tonight.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 3.37″ / Normal: 2.11″ / Year: 3.37″ / Normal: 2.11″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 20.5″/Normal: 21.1″ / Year: 47.5″ / Normal: 57.3″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:42 AM / Sunset 5:23 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 41 Minutes

TODAY:

Cold with snow showers through mid morning. General 1″ possible. Some lake effect snow showers late morning through the rest of the day. Another 1″ most areas, including Erie, with an additional 1-3″ snow belts south of Erie and the eastern mountains

High: Falling to the mid 20s

Wind: NW 12-25 with some higher gusts possible

TONIGHT:

Areas of lake snow showers continue. Another 1-3″ possible in the belts, with an inch or less Erie

Low: 22 Erie…Teens inland.

Wind: WNW 15-25.

