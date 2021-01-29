Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

NW flow will continue to develop some lake effect bands for the day into this evening before tapering off. Next storm system will bring a return to rain or snow Sunday into Monday
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Friday
Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.01″/ Month: 3.56″ / Normal: 2.71″ / Year: 3.56″ / Normal: 2.71″
Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.2″/ Month: 21.0″/Normal: 27.1″ / Year: 48.0″ / Normal: 63.3″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:36 AM / Sunset 5:32 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 56 Minutes
TODAY:
Blustery and Cold…Periods of snow and some embedded squalls. Generally 1-3″ most areas, with 3-5″ ” in heavier snow squalls, mainly in the belts
High: 23-26 Erie to Meadville. 17-20 mountains
Wind: N-NW 10-20 G30 Lake
TONIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy & Cold. Evening snow showers, then diminishing
Low: 22 Erie….8-16 inland/Mountains.
Wind: N-NW 10-20…5-10
