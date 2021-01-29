Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

NW flow will continue to develop some lake effect bands for the day into this evening before tapering off. Next storm system will bring a return to rain or snow Sunday into Monday

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.01″/ Month: 3.56″ / Normal: 2.71″ / Year: 3.56″ / Normal: 2.71″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.2″/ Month: 21.0″/Normal: 27.1″ / Year: 48.0″ / Normal: 63.3″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:36 AM / Sunset 5:32 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 56 Minutes

TODAY:

Blustery and Cold…Periods of snow and some embedded squalls. Generally 1-3″ most areas, with 3-5″ ” in heavier snow squalls, mainly in the belts

High: 23-26 Erie to Meadville. 17-20 mountains

Wind: N-NW 10-20 G30 Lake

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy & Cold. Evening snow showers, then diminishing

Low: 22 Erie….8-16 inland/Mountains.

Wind: N-NW 10-20…5-10

