Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

Cold front moving through will allow for quickly falling temperatures and a little mix to snow today. Shots of snow showers through the weekend

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio Noon Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.00/ Month: 0.16″ / Normal: 0.33″ / Year: 3.73″ / Normal: 3.28″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0/ Month: 1.2″/Normal: 3.1″ / Year: 49.5″ / Normal: 68.9″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:29 AM / Sunset 5:41 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 12 Minutes

TODAY:

Windy & Colder…Occasional light snow and flurries

Temps falling to the low/mid 20s

Wind: SW 15-30 G 35 Lake

Wind Chills in the Teens to Single Digits

TONIGHT:

Cold with periods of snow showers. 1-3″ Lake shore, with an inch or less inland/mountaind

Low:12-18

Wind: SW 12-25 G35 Lake

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar