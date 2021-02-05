Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Cold front moving through will allow for quickly falling temperatures and a little mix to snow today. Shots of snow showers through the weekend
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio Noon Friday
Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.00/ Month: 0.16″ / Normal: 0.33″ / Year: 3.73″ / Normal: 3.28″
Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0/ Month: 1.2″/Normal: 3.1″ / Year: 49.5″ / Normal: 68.9″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:29 AM / Sunset 5:41 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 12 Minutes
TODAY:
Windy & Colder…Occasional light snow and flurries
Temps falling to the low/mid 20s
Wind: SW 15-30 G 35 Lake
Wind Chills in the Teens to Single Digits
TONIGHT:
Cold with periods of snow showers. 1-3″ Lake shore, with an inch or less inland/mountaind
Low:12-18
Wind: SW 12-25 G35 Lake