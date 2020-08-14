Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

High pressure will continue the nice weather today. Moisture and instability will gradually increase over the weekend, allowing for the threat of some showers/storms.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Friday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.84″ /Normal: 1.39″/ Year: 23.99″/Normal: 23.75″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:28 AM / Sunset 8:22 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 54 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly sunny, very warm and more humid. Breezy

Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

TONIGHT:

Partly to Mostly Cloudy

Low: 68 Erie/60-65 Inland & Mountains

Wind: NE-SE 5-15

