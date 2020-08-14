Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

High pressure will continue the nice weather today. Moisture and instability will gradually increase over the weekend, allowing for the threat of some showers/storms.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Friday
Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.84″ /Normal: 1.39″/ Year: 23.99″/Normal: 23.75″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:28 AM / Sunset 8:22 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 54 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly to mostly sunny, very warm and more humid. Breezy
Highs in the mid/upper 80s.
Wind: NE 10-20 mph
TONIGHT:
Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Low: 68 Erie/60-65 Inland & Mountains
Wind: NE-SE 5-15