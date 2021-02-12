Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Little moisture today into tonight will set off some occasional light snow or flurries, but not much expected. Next front will set off some snow Saturday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: Trace/ Month: 0.51″ / Normal: 0.91″ / Year: 4.08″ / Normal: 3.86″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: Trace/ Month: 4.6″/Normal: 7.8″ / Year: 52.9″ / Normal: 72.6″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:20 AM / Sunset 5:50 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 30 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy with some flurries in the morning, then variable cloudiness

High: 23-27

Wind: NE-E 5-10

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy…Cold

Low: 17-20 Erie…8-14 inland.

Wind: E-NE 5-12

