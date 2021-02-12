Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Little moisture today into tonight will set off some occasional light snow or flurries, but not much expected. Next front will set off some snow Saturday.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday
Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: Trace/ Month: 0.51″ / Normal: 0.91″ / Year: 4.08″ / Normal: 3.86″
Snowfall: THURSDAY: Trace/ Month: 4.6″/Normal: 7.8″ / Year: 52.9″ / Normal: 72.6″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:20 AM / Sunset 5:50 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 30 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly cloudy with some flurries in the morning, then variable cloudiness
High: 23-27
Wind: NE-E 5-10
TONIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy…Cold
Low: 17-20 Erie…8-14 inland.
Wind: E-NE 5-12
