Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Light snow will develop this morning as a trough moves by. Lake effect snow showers will kick in for tonight

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:30 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.05″/ Month: 1.14″ / Normal: 1.49″ / Year: 4.71″ / Normal: 4.44″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 1.4″/ Month: 9.8″/Normal: 12.2″ / Year: 58.1″ / Normal: 78.0″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:11 AM / Sunset 5:59 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 48 Minutes

TODAY:

Periods of mainly AM showers. Some freezing drizzle possible. Up to an inch

High: Holding in the upper 20s

Wind: WSW 5-15.

TONIGHT:

Periods of snow showers. 1-3″ Erie….2-4″ snow belts I-90 to Edinboro. Less than an inch Meadville to Warren

Low: Teens

Winds: WSW 10-20

