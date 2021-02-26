Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

High pressure gives us some nice weather today. Warm front will set off some wet snow and rain tonight into tomorrow. Little or no accumulation expected.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 1.42″ / Normal: 2.11″ / Year: 4.99″ / Normal: 5.06″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 11.2″/Normal: 16.4″ / Year: 59.5″ / Normal: 82.2″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:00 AM / Sunset 6:08 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 8 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny & Milder

High: 40-44

Wind: S-SE 5-15

TONIGHT:

Clouds thicken with some rain or wet snow developing after midnight. Little or no accumulation expected

Low: 35 Erie…30-34 Inland. Temps then rise some toward daybreak

Wind: S/SE 10-20 G30 near the lake

