Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

Cold air stays in place today into much of the weekend. Some passing snow showers possible today. Approaching trough will give some snow showers tonight into tomorrow, mainly in the snow belts. Temps warm up next week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: Trace/ Month: 0.11″ / Normal: 0.37″ / Year: 5.35″ / Normal: 5.71″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: Trace/Month: 0.4″/Normal: 2.2″ / Year: 59.9″ / Normal: 86.2″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:49 AM / Sunset 6:16 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 27 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. Scattered light snow showers and flurries.

High: 28-32

Wind: W-NW 10-20, with some higher gusts

TONIGHT:

Brisk with periods of snow showers after midnight. Inch or less most areas. 1-2″ in the belts

Low: 23 Erie…Teens-20 inland.

Wind: W-NW 10-20

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar