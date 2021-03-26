Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

High wind warnings and advisories today, as low pressure strengthens and moves right over or just to the west. HIGH WIND WARNING in Ashtabula, northern Erie and Chautauqua counties until midday Friday. Strong gusts to 50-60 mph will be possible from late morning into early afternoon. WIND ADVISORY for interior Erie, Crawford and Warren counties until Friday afternoon. Will see showers at times, mainly into midday. Might get a few breaks in the clouds this afternoon. Winds die down tonight, leading to some sun tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.30″ / Normal: 2.33″ / Year: 5.54″ / Normal: 7.67″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.5″/Normal: 11.9″ / Year: 60.0″ / Normal: 95.9″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:13 AM / Sunset 7:40 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 27 Minutes

TODAY:

Gusty winds. Periods of rain showers, mainly through midday. May get a few breaks of sun this afternoon.

High: Falling to 39-42 by midday/afternoon

Wind: WSW 20-40 with gusts 50-60 mph possible near Lake Erie.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

Low: 35-40

Wind: SW diminishing to 5-15

