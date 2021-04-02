Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Despite decent sunshine today, will have pretty cold temperatures on a cold wind. High pressure will keep us dry and cold again tonight. Milder air arrives for the Easter weekend.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday
Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.19″ / Month: 0.19″ / Normal: 0.19″ / Year: 6.41″ / Normal: 8.40″
Snowfall: THURSDAY: 2.2″ /Month: 2.2″/Normal: 0.2″ / Year: 62.2″ / Normal: 97.9″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:01 AM / Sunset 7:48 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 47 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly Sunny, Brisk and Cold.
High: 35-38
Wind: N-NW 12-25, becoming west
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear and cold. Winds diminish
Low: 25-28 Erie…17-23 inland/mountains
Wind: Shifting S and diminishing to 5-10
