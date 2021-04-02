Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Despite decent sunshine today, will have pretty cold temperatures on a cold wind. High pressure will keep us dry and cold again tonight. Milder air arrives for the Easter weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.19″ / Month: 0.19″ / Normal: 0.19″ / Year: 6.41″ / Normal: 8.40″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 2.2″ /Month: 2.2″/Normal: 0.2″ / Year: 62.2″ / Normal: 97.9″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:01 AM / Sunset 7:48 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 47 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny, Brisk and Cold.

High: 35-38

Wind: N-NW 12-25, becoming west

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and cold. Winds diminish

Low: 25-28 Erie…17-23 inland/mountains

Wind: Shifting S and diminishing to 5-10

