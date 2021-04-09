Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Generally warm temperatures will continue through tomorrow as we stay in mainly southerly flow. Little waves will move through the flow today, which will set off some scattered mainly am showers.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday
Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.21″ / Normal: 0.92″ / Year: 6.43″ / Normal: 9,21″
Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 2.2″/Normal: 1.7″ / Year: 62.2″ / Normal: 99.4″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:49 AM / Sunset 7:56 PM Daylight: 13 hours/7 Minutes
TODAY:
Mix of sun and clouds. Still pretty warm. Sct. showers at times, mainly this morning
High: 67-73
Wind: S SE 12-25
TONIGHT:
Patchy clouds
Low: 56-60-Erie and 49-54 inland and mountains.
Wind: S-SE 10-20
