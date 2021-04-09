Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

Generally warm temperatures will continue through tomorrow as we stay in mainly southerly flow. Little waves will move through the flow today, which will set off some scattered mainly am showers.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.21″ / Normal: 0.92″ / Year: 6.43″ / Normal: 9,21″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 2.2″/Normal: 1.7″ / Year: 62.2″ / Normal: 99.4″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:49 AM / Sunset 7:56 PM Daylight: 13 hours/7 Minutes

TODAY:

Mix of sun and clouds. Still pretty warm. Sct. showers at times, mainly this morning

High: 67-73

Wind: S SE 12-25

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds

Low: 56-60-Erie and 49-54 inland and mountains.

Wind: S-SE 10-20

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar