Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Gusty winds and colder temps for today on a NW flow. Air will slowly dry out overall, but can’t rule out scattered morning showers. Winds die down overnight, with a good chance of frost away from the lake. High pressure will keep us dry tomorrow, with milder temps.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday
Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 1.46″ / Month: 2.77″ / Normal: 3.23″ / Year: 8.99″ / Normal: 11.52″
Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 4.3″/Normal: 3.2″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 100.9″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:18 AM / Sunset 8:19 PM Daylight: 14 hours 1 Minute
TODAY:
Variable cloudiness and becoming windy. Some early showers, with another chance late morning/midday. Partly sunny for the afternoon with a few showers possible
High: Near 50
Wind: NW 15-30 G40
TONIGHT:
Winds diminish, but still breezy. Fair skies. Areas of frost away from the lake
Low Near 40-Erie and low 30s inland and mountains.
Wind: NW 15-25, Then 5 -15 late
