Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Gusty winds and colder temps for today on a NW flow. Air will slowly dry out overall, but can’t rule out scattered morning showers. Winds die down overnight, with a good chance of frost away from the lake. High pressure will keep us dry tomorrow, with milder temps.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 1.46″ / Month: 2.77″ / Normal: 3.23″ / Year: 8.99″ / Normal: 11.52″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 4.3″/Normal: 3.2″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:18 AM / Sunset 8:19 PM Daylight: 14 hours 1 Minute

TODAY:

Variable cloudiness and becoming windy. Some early showers, with another chance late morning/midday. Partly sunny for the afternoon with a few showers possible

High: Near 50

Wind: NW 15-30 G40

TONIGHT:

Winds diminish, but still breezy. Fair skies. Areas of frost away from the lake

Low Near 40-Erie and low 30s inland and mountains.

Wind: NW 15-25, Then 5 -15 late

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.