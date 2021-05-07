Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Low pressure will set off some showers for today, along with pretty chilly air. Most of the rain will fall through midday. Another upper wave will keep the threat of a few showers late tonight into early Saturday. Few flakes possible away from the lake.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.01″ / Month: 0.21″ / Normal: 0.66″ / Year: 9.33″ / Normal: 13.14″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:09 AM / Sunset 8:27 PM Daylight: 14 hours 18 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy with showers likely, mainly through midday or early afternoon.

High: 45-49

Wind: SE-NW 5-10

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers or drizzle. Some flakes possible in the higher elevations

Low 41 Erie and 34-37 inland and mountains.

Wind: Variable 5-10

