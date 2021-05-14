Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

High pressure remains in control of the region into the weekend. Only fly in the ointment is perhaps a few pop up showers later today far east of Warren or Jamestown. Temperatures will be on the mild to warm side.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.83″ / Normal: 1.43″ / Year: 9.95″ / Normal: 13.91″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:01 AM / Sunset 8:34 PM Daylight: 14 hours 33 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly sunny skies. Can’t rule out a PM shower east of Warren

High: 64-68, little cooler near the lake

Wind: S-NW 5-10

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear skies

Low: 45 Erie and 35-39 inland and mountains

Wind: S-5

