Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Frontal system will hang around the region today into tonight. This will keep the threat of showers and storms. Some of them with torrential downpours and gusty winds. The front will move through the area tomorrow afternoon.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Friday
Precip: THURSDAY: 0.02″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.08″ /Normal: 3.03″/ Year: 24.23″/Normal: 25.39″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:43 AM / Sunset 8:00 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 17 Minutes
TODAY:
Occasional showers and storms this morning. Some may have torrential downpours and gusty winds. Rain more scattered this afternoon, with more showers and storms late.
High: Near 80.
Wind: Variable 5-15
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy with some showers/storms possible
Low: 65-70
Winds: SW 8-15