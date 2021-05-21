Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

High pressure systems in roughly the same areas as yesterday, so expect another very warm day. May feel a little more humid, but not enough to set off any storms. As the high slowly weakens over the weekend, scattered storms will develop, mainly Sunday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.83″ / Normal: 2.23″ / Year: 9.95″ / Normal: 14.71″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 5:54 AM / Sunset 8:41 PM Daylight: 14 hours 45 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny & Warm

High: 85-89…cooler near the lake shore

Wind: S 5-10 mph, becoming N-NE lakeshore

TONIGHT:

Fair skies

Low: 64-68 Erie….50s to near 60 inland and mountains

Wind: Light and variable

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News

Events Calendar