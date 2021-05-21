Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

High pressure systems in roughly the same areas as yesterday, so expect another very warm day. May feel a little more humid, but not enough to set off any storms. As the high slowly weakens over the weekend, scattered storms will develop, mainly Sunday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.83″ / Normal: 2.23″ / Year: 9.95″ / Normal: 14.71″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 5:54 AM / Sunset 8:41 PM Daylight: 14 hours 45 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny & Warm

High: 85-89…cooler near the lake shore

Wind: S 5-10 mph, becoming N-NE lakeshore

TONIGHT:

Fair skies

Low: 64-68 Erie….50s to near 60 inland and mountains

Wind: Light and variable

