Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Low pressure will move into the Pittsburgh area today, spreading rain and wind into our area. Temperatures will be on the cool side. The low will hang around through Saturday, with more chilly temperatures and some showers. Drier air will filter in for Sunday into Memorial Day.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:30 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.09″ / Normal: 3.05″ / Year: 10.21″ / Normal: 15.53″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 5:49 AM / Sunset 8:47 PM Daylight: 14 hours 58 Minutes

FRIDAY:

Occasional rain showers this morning, with steadier rain for the afternoon. A few storms possible, mainly Crawford county.

High: 54-57

Wind: NE 10-20, except 15-25 and gusty Erie/lakeshore.

TONIGHT:

More rain and windy

Low: 47 Erie … 40-45 inland.

Wind: NE 12-25, gusts to 30.

