Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

High pressure off the east coast will circulate increasingly humid air into the region into the weekend. Upper wave may set off some storms tonight. The warm and humid conditions will pretty much stay with us through the middle of next week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.53″ / Normal: 2.94″ / Year: 13.99″ / Normal: 18.92″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 5:46 AM / Sunset 9:01 PM Daylight: 15 hours 15 Minutes

TODAY:

Sun Mixing With Clouds, Breezy, Warm and More Humid. Late storm?

High: 83-87.

Wind: S 12-25 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy/Warm & Humid…Chance of showers/storms

Low: 72 Erie … 59-66 inland and mountains

Wind: S 10-20

