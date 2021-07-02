Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Potent upper level wave will set off some scattered showers and storms today. Watch for waterspouts on the lake. The threat will continue this evening. As the low moves east, the shower threat will diminish later tonight. Decent holiday weekend expected, weatherwise.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.49″/ Month: 0.49″ / Normal: 0.12″ / Year: 14.87″ / Normal: 19.80″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 5:49 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM Daylight: 15 hours 11 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some waterspouts possible over the lake

High: 68-72

Wind: NW/N 5-15.

TONIGHT:

Scattered showers and possible early evening storms through midnight.

Low: 62 Erie … 50s inland and mountains.

Wind: Light/Variable

