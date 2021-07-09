Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

Upper level waves will swing through the region today. These will generate a few mainly morning showers as they pass, and give us a decent amount of clouds for the day. High pressure will provide more sun tomorrow. Warm front will set off some showers/storms later on Sunday

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.13″/ Month: 1.83″ / Normal: 0.85″ / Year: 16.21″ / Normal: 20.53″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 5:54 AM / Sunset 8:58 PM Daylight: 15 hours 4 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy morning with some mainly early showers, along with some dense inland fog and drizzle. Clouds and some sun for the afternoon with a chance of scattered showers or a storm

High: 69-74

Wind: NW 5-15.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies

Low: 62 Erie….50s inland

Wind: W 5-15, becoming light and variable

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News