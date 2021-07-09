Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Upper level waves will swing through the region today. These will generate a few mainly morning showers as they pass, and give us a decent amount of clouds for the day. High pressure will provide more sun tomorrow. Warm front will set off some showers/storms later on Sunday

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.13″/ Month: 1.83″ / Normal: 0.85″ / Year: 16.21″ / Normal: 20.53″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 5:54 AM / Sunset 8:58 PM Daylight: 15 hours 4 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy morning with some mainly early showers, along with some dense inland fog and drizzle. Clouds and some sun for the afternoon with a chance of scattered showers or a storm

High: 69-74

Wind: NW 5-15.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies

Low: 62 Erie….50s inland

Wind: W 5-15, becoming light and variable

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.