Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Frontal system will set off more showers and storms today, especially this afternoon. Some heavy rainfall can be expected. As the front hangs in the region through tomorrow, expect more rain and some possible flooding. Weather improves for Sunday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 3.05″ / Normal: 1.58″ / Year: 17.43″ / Normal: 21.26″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 5:59 AM / Sunset 8:54 PM Daylight: 14 hours 55 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy and humid. Some showers possible this morning, then showers and storms for the afternoon, some with heavy rainfall

High: 76-81.

Wind: Var-ENE 5-15

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with showers and storms likely. Torrential downpours possible

Low: 68 Erie….62-65 inland

Wind: Var-ESE 5-10

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.