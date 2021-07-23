Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

High pressure will continue to dominate today with some sun and warm temps, though not too humid. Dew points rise for the weekend, increasing the chance of some late day storms tomorrow into Sunday morning.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 4.97″ / Normal: 2.34″ / Year: 19.35″ / Normal: 22,02″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:06 AM / Sunset 8:48 PM Daylight: 14 hours 42 minutes

TODAY:

Partly sunny and warm

Highs: 76-81

Wind: Var-N 5-10

TONIGHT:

Patchy Clouds

Low: Near 65 Erie/56-62 Inland & mountains

Wind: Light & Variable

