Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

High pressure will continue to dominate today with some sun and warm temps, though not too humid. Dew points rise for the weekend, increasing the chance of some late day storms tomorrow into Sunday morning.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Friday
Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 4.97″ / Normal: 2.34″ / Year: 19.35″ / Normal: 22,02″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:06 AM / Sunset 8:48 PM Daylight: 14 hours 42 minutes
TODAY:
Partly sunny and warm
Highs: 76-81
Wind: Var-N 5-10
TONIGHT:
Patchy Clouds
Low: Near 65 Erie/56-62 Inland & mountains
Wind: Light & Variable
