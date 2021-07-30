Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Cooler and drier air will move into the region today as high pressure builds into the Great Lakes region. This high will give us pleasant weather into tomorrow. Next frontal system will spread showers into the area on Sunday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 1.43″/ Month: 6.42″ / Normal: 3.10″ / Year: 20.80″ / Normal: 22.787″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:12 AM / Sunset 8:41 PM Daylight: 14 hours 31 minutes

TODAY:

Breezy, cooler and less humid. Generally clearing skies. Can’t rule out a few am showers

High: 68-71

Wind: N-NW 10-20

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds and cool

Low: 55-60 Erie/40s Inland & mountains

Wind: Becoming Light and Variable

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.