Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Scattered lake effect showers still around this morning. As the upper level support moves east, the showers will end. High pressure then builds in to give us warm and mainly dry weather for the weekend.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY : 0.15″/ Month: 0.42″ / Normal: 0.76″ / Year: 24.59″ / Normal: 27.12″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:55 AM / Sunset 7:40 PM Daylight: 12 hours 45 minutes

Today:

Partly sunny this morning with a chance of showers, mainly Erie and Crawford counties. Partly to mostly sunny midday/afternoon

High: 69-72

Wind: NW 10-15 G20.

Tonight:

Mostly Clear

Low: Near 60 Erie and 45-51 inland and mountains.

Wind: SW to S 5, except 8-15 Erie/Lakeshore

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.