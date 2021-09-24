Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Fall like weather continues today. Upper wave swinging through Ontario may set off some showers through mid morning in the lakeshore counties (Ashtabula/Erie/Chautauqua). Drier air will otherwise give us more sunshine today and milder temps.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: T”/ Month: 3.51″ / Normal: 3.27″ / Year: 27.68″ / Normal: 29.63″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:10 AM / Sunset 7:16 PM Daylight: 12 hours 7 minutes

Today:

Sct showers/drizzle through mid morning lakeshore counties, otherwise clouds giving way to some sun. Breezy and not as cool

High: 65-70

Wind: SW 10-25.

Tonight:

Mostly clear skies

Low: Near 60 Erie…46-55 inland/mountains

Winds: S diminishing to 5-10

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.