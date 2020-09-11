Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

A cool and moist air mass to start our day, which will keep the clouds in. May even see a few scattered early showers. Drier air will make its way in for the afternoon, allowing for more sunshine.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Friday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00 (though 5PM) /Month: 0.09″ /Normal: 1.36″/ Year: 24.94″/Normal: 27.19″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:57 AM / Sunset 7:36 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 39 Minutes

TODAY:

Morning clouds and a few early showers. Clearing toward midday/afternoon. Cool breeze

High: 69-73

Winds: NE 10-20 G 25

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and cool

Low: 54 Erie…47-53 inland/mountains

Wind: Becoming SE 5-10, except 10-15 near the lake

TOMORROW:

Sunny morning, then more PM clouds. Breezy and warmer

High: Near 80

Winds: S/SE 10-20 G25

