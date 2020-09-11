Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

A cool and moist air mass to start our day, which will keep the clouds in. May even see a few scattered early showers. Drier air will make its way in for the afternoon, allowing for more sunshine.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Friday
Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00 (though 5PM) /Month: 0.09″ /Normal: 1.36″/ Year: 24.94″/Normal: 27.19″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:57 AM / Sunset 7:36 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 39 Minutes
TODAY:
Morning clouds and a few early showers. Clearing toward midday/afternoon. Cool breeze
High: 69-73
Winds: NE 10-20 G 25
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear and cool
Low: 54 Erie…47-53 inland/mountains
Wind: Becoming SE 5-10, except 10-15 near the lake
TOMORROW:
Sunny morning, then more PM clouds. Breezy and warmer
High: Near 80
Winds: S/SE 10-20 G25
Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority