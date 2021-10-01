Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

High pressure gives us excellent weather through tomorrow with a slow warm up. Frontal system will set off some showers by Sunday

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 3.55″ / Normal: 4.32″ / Year: 27.72″ / Normal: 30.68″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:18 AM / Sunset 7:02 PM Daylight: 11 hours 44 minutes

Today:

Areas of inland fog, otherwise mostly sunny and pleasant

High: 67-71

Winds: S 5-12, becoming WNW 5-15.

Tonight:

Mostly clear and cool

Low: 52-56 Erie….40s inland

Light South Winds

