Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

High pressure gives us excellent weather through tomorrow with a slow warm up. Frontal system will set off some showers by Sunday

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 3.55″ / Normal: 4.32″ / Year: 27.72″ / Normal: 30.68″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:18 AM / Sunset 7:02 PM Daylight: 11 hours 44 minutes

Today:

Areas of inland fog, otherwise mostly sunny and pleasant

High: 67-71

Winds: S 5-12, becoming WNW 5-15.

Tonight:

Mostly clear and cool

Low: 52-56 Erie….40s inland

Light South Winds

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News