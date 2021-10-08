Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Low pressure to our west will send some moisture into the area today. It will set off some scattered showers storms early this morning, and again late in the afternoon. Temperatures continue on the warm side. Warm front will set off more showers/storms tomorrow, which will lead to very warm air Sunday into next week.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 0.62″ / Normal: 1.01″ / Year: 28.34″ / Normal: 31.69″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:26 AM / Sunset 6:50 PM Daylight: 11 hours 24 minutes

Today:

Variable cloudiness with some scattered showers early, then another chance later in the afternoon

High: 74-78

Wind: SE 5-10.

Tonight:

Some showers and possible storms at times

Low: Near 65 Erie….56-63 inland/mountains

Winds: S 10-15

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.