Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Much cooler air settles into the region today into the weekend. Lake effect precipitation at times, with the best chances Saturday. This cool regime will linger into next week, at least the early part.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.36″/ Month: 2.88″ / Normal: 3.01″ / Year: 30.60″ / Normal: 33.69″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:42 AM / Sunset 6:28 PM Daylight: 10 hours 46 minutes

Today:

Mostly cloudy and cooler with some mainly AM showers and Drizzle.

High: 50-54

Wind: NW 10-20 early, diminishing to 5-15.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy and chilly.

Low: 47 Erie…36-41 inland.

Wind: Light and Variable.

