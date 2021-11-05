Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Leftover clouds and a little mix will be around this morning. General trend, though, will be for improving weather the next few days as high pressure stays in control. Temperatures will slowly moderate.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.03″/ Month: 0.43″ / Normal: 0.53″ / Year: 34.44″ / Normal: 35.59″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: Trace/ Month: Trace/ Normal: 0.7″ / Season: Trace / Normal: 0.8″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:59 AM / Sunset 6:09 PM Daylight: 10 hours 10 minutes

TODAY:

Early clouds and scattered drizzle/flurries. Some Inland fog. Otherwise partly to mostly sunny

High: 45-49

Wind: SW-NW 5

TONIGHT:

Starlit and Chilly

Low: Near 35 Erie and 20s inland and mountains.

Wind: Light South

