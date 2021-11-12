Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Cold front moving east, and skies will clear today. Temperatures cooler, though near normal for this time of year. Temperatures will drop for the weekend, and some rain/snow showers will fall. A little accumulation possible in the snow belts.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: Trace/ Month: 0.56″ / Normal: 1.39″ / Year: 34.57″ / Normal: 36.45″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.0″/ Month: Trace/ Normal: 2.2″ / Season: Trace / Normal: 2.3″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:07 AM / Sunset 5:02 PM Daylight: 9 hours 55 minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly sunny and breezy

High: 51-55

Wind: S-SW 15-25

TONIGHT:

Cloudy and breezy. Periods of showers, mixing with wet snow after midnight. Little accumulation expected

Low: 38 Erie and 32-35 inland and mountains.

Wind: SW 10-20

