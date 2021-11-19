Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Lake effect snow bands will continue this morning, until the air dries out this afternoon with some possible sun. Keeping things dry tomorrow, then rain develops Sunday ahead of the next system. That will lead to colder air early next week with some lake effect snows.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.35″/ Month: 2.29″ / Normal: 2.24″ / Year: 36.30″ / Normal: 37.30″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.3″/ Normal: 4.3″ / Season: 0.3″ / Normal: 4.4″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:16 AM / Sunset 4:56 PM Daylight: 9 hours 40 minutes

TODAY:

Periods of snow showers, with occasional sleet or a squall. Some sleet or rain mixing in at times. Additional accumulations of an inch or less, except another 1-3″ snow belts from I-90 to Crawford county.

High: 42 Erie…37-40 inland/mountains

Wind: W 10-20 G30

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy

Low: 34 Erie and 20s inland and mountains.

Wind: SE-S 5-15

Click here for the detailed 7Day forecast from Your Weather Authority.