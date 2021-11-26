Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Cold air will set off lake effect snow bands today, with some locally heavy amounts in the snow belts through tonight. We get a breather tomorrow, then a warm front will set off more snow showers Sunday, especially higher elevations.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.07″/ Month: 2.85″ / Normal: 3.12″ / Year: 36.86″ / Normal: 38.18″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.6″/ Normal: 7.2″ / Season: 0.6″ / Normal: 7.3″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:24 AM / Sunset 4:52 PM Daylight: 9 hours 28 minutes

TODAY:

Snow Showers & Squalls…Blustery…1-3″ Erie, Warren/Meadville/4-8″ Snowbelts

High: Near 35 Erie and 30 inland and mountains.

Wind: W-NW 15-25 G35

TONIGHT:

Snow Showers/Squalls & Blustery…1-3″, mainly snow belts. Near 1″ Erie

Low: Near 30 Erie and 20-25 inland and mountains.

Wind: NW 10-25

