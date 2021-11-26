Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

Cold air will set off lake effect snow bands today, with some locally heavy amounts in the snow belts through tonight. We get a breather tomorrow, then a warm front will set off more snow showers Sunday, especially higher elevations.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.07″/ Month: 2.85″ / Normal: 3.12″ / Year: 36.86″ / Normal: 38.18″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.6″/ Normal: 7.2″ / Season: 0.6″ / Normal: 7.3″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:24 AM / Sunset 4:52 PM Daylight: 9 hours 28 minutes

TODAY:

Snow Showers & Squalls…Blustery…1-3″ Erie, Warren/Meadville/4-8″ Snowbelts

High: Near 35 Erie and 30 inland and mountains.

Wind: W-NW 15-25 G35

TONIGHT:

Snow Showers/Squalls & Blustery…1-3″, mainly snow belts. Near 1″ Erie

Low: Near 30 Erie and 20-25 inland and mountains.

Wind: NW 10-25

Click here for the detailed 7Day forecast from Your Weather Authority.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News