Click here for the Friday Morning forecast

High pressure will keep us dry for today. Approaching low pressure out of the Ohio valley will set off rain showers, mixing with wet snow, for tonight. Watch for a freezing mix in the eastern mountains late tonight into tomorrow with some icy conditions there. Mix goes to mainly rain tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: T”/ Month: 1.91″ / Normal: 2.16″ / Year: 39.71″ / Normal: 40.97″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.9/ Normal: 11.3″ / Season: 5.9″ / Normal: 21.0″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:43 AM / Sunset 4:51 PM Daylight: 9 hours 8 minutes

Today:

Partly sunny and cool

High: 40-45.

Wind: W/SW 5-15 mph.

Tonight:

Showers developing after midnight, mixing with snow or sleet toward daybreak inland areas and mountains. Less than an inch expected, with some icy roads eastern mountains.

Low: 31-35

