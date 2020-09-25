Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

High pressure continues to influence us with more sunshine and increasingly warmer air today into the weekend. Enjoy it, since we will be transitioning to cooler and more unsettled weather for much of next week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Friday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ /Month: 0.50″ /Normal: 3.60″/ Year: 25.35″/Normal: 29.43″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:12 AM / Sunset 7:12 PM Daylight: 12 Hours

TODAY:

Plenty of sun and warm

High: 77-81.

Wind: South 5-10, shifting north near the lake this afternoon

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear.

Low: 63 Erie / 54-59 Inland And Mountains.

Wind: Light South

