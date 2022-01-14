Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Colder air will move into the region today. This will set off a few bands of snow showers, mainly Erie county, into midday. Not much accumulation expected. Very cold air will settle into the region tonight through Saturday. Not much, if any, snow expected. Sunday looks fine, but then a major winter storm will move up the mid Atlantic region Sunday night and Monday. This has the potential to drop significant snow in the region.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: T”/ Month: 1.29″ / Normal: 1.58″ / Year: 1.29″ / Normal: 1.58″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 3.4″/ Normal: 14.1″ / Season: 10.5″ / Normal: 50.1″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:47 AM / Sunset 5:13 PM Daylight: 9 hours 26 minutes

Today:

Colder temps with occasional light snow or flurries, mainly Erie county, through noon. Less than an inch expected

High: Temperatures fall to near 20 by late in the day Erie….low 20s farther east

Wind: NE 10-20.

Tonight:

Overcast with spotty light snow or flurries, mainly near the lake shore.

Low: 10 Erie…single digits to near zero inland.

Wind: N/NE 5-15.

