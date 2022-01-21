Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

A few leftover flurries near the lake today, otherwise we will see some sun today, though very cold. Bitter cold temps tonight. Looks dry and not as cold for Saturday. Cold front will set off snow showers later Saturday night into Sunday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 3.27″ / Normal: 2.35″ / Year: 3.27″ / Normal: 2.35″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) THURSDAY Trace/ Month: 20.3″/ Normal: 21.5″ / Season: 27.4″ / Normal: 57.5″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:43 AM / Sunset 5:22 PM Daylight: 9 hours 39 minutes

Today:

Partly to Mostly Sunny & Quite cold with flurries possible, mainly morning near the lake

High: 15-19

Wind: N-NE 3-8

Tonight:

Mostly clear and bitter cold

Low: Near 5 Erie… 0 to -10 inland & mountains

Wind: Light winds

