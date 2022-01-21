Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

A few leftover flurries near the lake today, otherwise we will see some sun today, though very cold. Bitter cold temps tonight. Looks dry and not as cold for Saturday. Cold front will set off snow showers later Saturday night into Sunday.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday
Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 3.27″ / Normal: 2.35″ / Year: 3.27″ / Normal: 2.35″
Snowfall: (through 5PM) THURSDAY Trace/ Month: 20.3″/ Normal: 21.5″ / Season: 27.4″ / Normal: 57.5″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:43 AM / Sunset 5:22 PM Daylight: 9 hours 39 minutes
Today:
Partly to Mostly Sunny & Quite cold with flurries possible, mainly morning near the lake
High: 15-19
Wind: N-NE 3-8
Tonight:
Mostly clear and bitter cold
Low: Near 5 Erie… 0 to -10 inland & mountains
Wind: Light winds
