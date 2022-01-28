Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Combination of a cold front and some lake effect will set off snow showers, mainly Erie county, into midday. Lesser bands for the afternoon. Some light snow at times for the weekend with cold temps, then a nice warm up for next week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.01″ / Month: 3.88″ / Normal: 3.04″ / Year: 3.88″ / Normal: 3.04″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: Trace / Month: 33.1″/ Normal: 28.2″ / Season: 40.2″ / Normal: 64.2″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:37 AM / Sunset 5:30 PM Daylight: 9 hours 53 minutes

TODAY:

Turning Colder with snow showers, mainly morning. 1-2″ possible, mainly Erie/Crawford counties

High: Falling into the teens by midday

Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy and Very Cold. Occasional snow showers near the lake, with up to an inch. Less than an inch elsewhere

Low: Near 5 Erie/ 0 to -10 Inland & Mountains

Wind: NE 5-10

CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7 DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.