Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Storm system will pull out toward the east this morning, but will hang close enough for the day to allow for occasional snow showers and a few more inches of accumulation today. Some limited lake effect for tonight as temperatures plummet. Expect some rebound in temperatures by Sunday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.40″ / Month: 0.80″ / Normal: 0.27″ / Year: 4.71″ / Normal: 3.68″

Snowfall: (through 5PM)THURSDAY: 5.3″ / Month: 5.30″/ Normal: 2.5″ / Season: 46.6″ / Normal: 70.3″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:30 AM / Sunset 5:39 PM Daylight: 10 hours 7 minutes

TODAY:

Periods of snow showers, with diminishing winds. Additional 1″ Erie, and 1-3″ Meadville area

High: 18-23

Wind: NE 15-25, diminishing to 5-15 by midday

TONIGHT:

Cold with scattered light snow or flurries. Up to an inch in the snow belts

Low: 3-8

Wind: NW 5-12

