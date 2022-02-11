Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Frontal system will set off some showers later this afternoon along with some good wind. Colder temps tonight will stay with us through the weekend, with some lake effect snow bands at times
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Friday
Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.03″ / Month: 1.53″ / Normal: 0.87″ / Year: 5.44″ / Normal: 4.28″
Snowfall: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: Trace / Month: 11.2″/ Normal: 7.70″ / Season: 52.5″ / Normal: 75.5″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:22 AM / Sunset 5:48 PM Daylight: 10 hours 26 minutes
TODAY:
Windy with periods of pm showers
High: 41-46
Wind: S 15-30 G40
TONIGHT:
Some showers through midnight, then some light snow…fresh coating to an inch
Low: 25-30
Wind: SW 15-30
