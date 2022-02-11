Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Frontal system will set off some showers later this afternoon along with some good wind. Colder temps tonight will stay with us through the weekend, with some lake effect snow bands at times

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.03″ / Month: 1.53″ / Normal: 0.87″ / Year: 5.44″ / Normal: 4.28″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: Trace / Month: 11.2″/ Normal: 7.70″ / Season: 52.5″ / Normal: 75.5″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:22 AM / Sunset 5:48 PM Daylight: 10 hours 26 minutes

TODAY:

Windy with periods of pm showers

High: 41-46

Wind: S 15-30 G40

TONIGHT:

Some showers through midnight, then some light snow…fresh coating to an inch

Low: 25-30

Wind: SW 15-30

CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7 DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.