Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Snow showers will continue through mid morning in the region as the back edge of the moisture will pull out. On and off light snow for the rest of the day. Next weather system will set off some snow showers late tonight into midday Saturday. Temperatures moderate nicely for Sunday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.42″ / Month: 2.22″ / Normal: 1.47″ / Year: 6.13″ / Normal: 4.88″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 11.4″/ Normal: 12.3″ / Season: 52.7″ / Normal: 80.1″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:12 AM / Sunset 5:57 PM Daylight: 10 hours 45 minutes

TODAY:

Brisk winds and colder. Snow showers diminishing this morning. Partly cloudy with occasional light snow or flurries rest of the day.

High: 21-25

Wind: W-NW 12-25

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy evening, then gusty winds and snow showers after midnight. 1-3″ by daybreak

Low: Teens

Wind: SW 15-30 G40

