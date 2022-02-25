Storm system will give a freezing mix of precipitation through the morning hours, gradually going to more light snow into the midday/afternoon hours. Limited lake effect snow showers for tonight. SW winds will give more sunshine tomorrow.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:15 am Friday
Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: Trace” / Month: 3.50″ / Normal: 2.12″ / Year: 7.41″ / Normal: 5.53″
Snowfall: (through 5PM) THURSDAY : Trace / Month: 13.5″/ Normal: 16.9″ / Season: 54.8″ / Normal: 84.7″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:02 AM / Sunset 6:06 PM Daylight: 11 hours 4 minutes
TODAY:
Freezing mix going to mainly light snow by late morning. Another 1-2″, mainly through noon or early afternoon
Temperatures fall then hold in the mid/upper 20s
Wind: NE-NW 10-20 G25
TONIGHT:
Snow and Flurries at Times. Coating to locally 1″ possible
Low: 17 Erie/ 10-15 Inland and Mountains
Wind: W 5-15, becoming SW late
