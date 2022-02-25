Storm system will give a freezing mix of precipitation through the morning hours, gradually going to more light snow into the midday/afternoon hours. Limited lake effect snow showers for tonight. SW winds will give more sunshine tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:15 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: Trace” / Month: 3.50″ / Normal: 2.12″ / Year: 7.41″ / Normal: 5.53″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) THURSDAY : Trace / Month: 13.5″/ Normal: 16.9″ / Season: 54.8″ / Normal: 84.7″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:02 AM / Sunset 6:06 PM Daylight: 11 hours 4 minutes

TODAY:

Freezing mix going to mainly light snow by late morning. Another 1-2″, mainly through noon or early afternoon

Temperatures fall then hold in the mid/upper 20s

Wind: NE-NW 10-20 G25

TONIGHT:

Snow and Flurries at Times. Coating to locally 1″ possible

Low: 17 Erie/ 10-15 Inland and Mountains

Wind: W 5-15, becoming SW late

