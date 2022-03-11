Clouds thicken as a frontal system approaches, setting off some showers this afternoon, which will mix with wet snow late afternoon as colder air arrives. Steady snow, heavy at times, will fall tonight, with good accumulations expected through Saturday morning before tapering off. Some lake effect with the colder air later Saturday and Saturday night. Warm front will give more light snow Sunday, with moderating temps for next week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.56″ / Normal: 0.99″ / Year: 8.38″ / Normal: 6.92″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.3″/ Normal: 6.1″ / Season: 55.5″ / Normal: 93.3″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:39 AM / Sunset 6:23 PM Daylight: 11 hours 54 minutes

Today:

Mostly cloudy with late afternoon rain and wet snow showers. Light accumulation possible in Erie near suppertime.

High: Near 45, falling late pm in Erie into the 30s

Wind: W/NW 5-10.

Tonight:

Snow, with moderate bands, through the night Erie to Meadville, with 3-7″. Rain/snow mix in Warren county, going to all snow by midnight. 2-4″ by daybreak.

Low: 24 Erie… 19-24 inland.

Wind: W/NW 5-15.

