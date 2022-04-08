Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY Y : 0.06″ / Month: 0.35″ / Normal: 0.80″ / Year: 10.65″ / Normal: 9.81″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) THURSDAY : 0.0″/ Month: T”/ Normal: 1.2″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 102.9″

Sunstats: THURSDAY Y: Sunrise 6:52 AM / Sunset 7:54 PM Daylight: 13 hours 2 Minutes

TODAY:

Areas of inland fog, otherwise some sun with a chance of showers this morning, then showery periods this afternoon with a rumble of thunder possible

High: 46-51

Wind: SW-W 10-15

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy with Showers at times….Wet Flakes later tonight. Little or no accumulations

Low: 36 Erie/32 Elsewhere

Wind: SW 5-12

CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.